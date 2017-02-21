McKinney Homeowners Ready to Fight Against 380 Bypass
The city recently presented residents with three route options , each one north of the current Highway 380, but city officials said all routes are currently on the table. Michael Quint, McKinney's director of development services, said 50,000 cars travel along Highway 380 every day a number that is projected to double in the next 20 years.
