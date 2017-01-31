Mayor of tiny Collin County town talks publicly about being transgender
The first openly transgender elected official in Texas is the mayor of a tiny Collin County town, according to a story in the Texas Observer . The website for the town of New Hope lists its mayor as Jeff Herbst.
