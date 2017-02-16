Law enforcement statewide tackle outstanding warrants
The City of McKinney is participating in a statewide warrant round-up and urges anyone with an outstanding warrant or citation to resolve it right a way to avoid arrest. The initiative in McKinney will primarily target active fine-only misdemeanor warrants, but any warrant could be served.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|MoneyPhart
|1,116
|Post OAK Apts in McKinney not safe
|Feb 12
|Angelina
|1
|Who Are the Bad Family Law Attorneys in Collin ... (Feb '10)
|Feb 12
|angel mama
|17
|North Creek (Mar '13)
|Feb 11
|Steve
|23
|Collin County Sheriff's Department wants to fly... (Jun '09)
|Feb 10
|Chippy
|16
|Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15)
|Feb 9
|be ware people ...
|53
|The Truth about the Samaritan Inn (Nov '06)
|Feb 9
|Tiredofhearinabtit
|121
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC