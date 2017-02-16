Law enforcement statewide tackle outs...

Law enforcement statewide tackle outstanding warrants

The City of McKinney is participating in a statewide warrant round-up and urges anyone with an outstanding warrant or citation to resolve it right a way to avoid arrest. The initiative in McKinney will primarily target active fine-only misdemeanor warrants, but any warrant could be served.

