Krewe of Barkus parade of pooches

Krewe of Barkus parade of pooches

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: North Texas e-News

Downtown McKinney will be crawling with mischief as the 15th annual Krewe of Barkus Mardi Gras dog parade and festival celebrates our favorite villains Sunday, Feb. 26. Every good story has a bad guy and this year's theme, Barkus Gone Bad - A Salute to Our Favorite Villains, encourages our four-legged canines to bust out their ruff side for a barking good time. Krewe of Barkus begins at 12:30 p.m. at Mitchell Park, just west of the Historic Downtown commercial district, where attendees will visit with over 40 pet-related/general vendors and can grab a bite to eat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKinney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr MoneyPhart 1,116
Post OAK Apts in McKinney not safe Feb 12 Angelina 1
Who Are the Bad Family Law Attorneys in Collin ... (Feb '10) Feb 12 angel mama 17
North Creek (Mar '13) Feb 11 Steve 23
News Collin County Sheriff's Department wants to fly... (Jun '09) Feb 10 Chippy 16
Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15) Feb 9 be ware people ... 53
The Truth about the Samaritan Inn (Nov '06) Feb 9 Tiredofhearinabtit 121
See all McKinney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKinney Forum Now

McKinney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKinney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

McKinney, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,958 • Total comments across all topics: 278,929,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC