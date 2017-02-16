Krewe of Barkus parade of pooches

Downtown McKinney will be crawling with mischief as the 15th annual Krewe of Barkus Mardi Gras dog parade and festival celebrates our favorite villains Sunday, Feb. 26. Every good story has a bad guy and this year's theme, Barkus Gone Bad - A Salute to Our Favorite Villains, encourages our four-legged canines to bust out their ruff side for a barking good time. Krewe of Barkus begins at 12:30 p.m. at Mitchell Park, just west of the Historic Downtown commercial district, where attendees will visit with over 40 pet-related/general vendors and can grab a bite to eat.

