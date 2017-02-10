Grab your fishing tackle and head to ...

Grab your fishing tackle and head to the Towne Lake Trout Derby in McKinney

Bundle up and bring your fishing tackle and meet at the East Pavilion at Towne Lake, 1405 Wilson Creek Pkwy., for a unique opportunity to catch rainbow trout. The Trout Derby Saturday, Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to noon includes more than 5,000 stocked rainbow trout.

