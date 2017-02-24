Dog About Town: Parading, walking and more things to do
McKinney's Krewe of Barkus celebration is going bad this year, with the theme "A Salute to Our Favorite Villains." Along with the parade of pooches and their cohorts dressed as meanies such as the Big Bad Wolf and Wile E. Coyote at 2 p.m. Sunday, there will be a festival featuring live music, vendors, activities and rescue groups from 12:30 to 4 p.m. in Mitchell Park.
