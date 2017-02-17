Crime 20 mins ago 6:21 p.m.Attorney G...

Crime 20 mins ago 6:21 p.m.Attorney General Ken Paxton will be tried twice

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

He was in court when the special prosecutors announced Thursday that they plan to try him first on the third-degree failure to register as an investment advisor indictment. Then they plan to immediately try him on the twin first-degree securities fraud cases.

