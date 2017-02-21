Contracts For Feb. 22, 2017
Mission Systems, Scottsdale, Arizona ; Harris Corp., Rochester, New York ; L-3 Systems Corp., Camden, New Jersey ; Leidos Inc, Columbia, Maryland ; Raytheon, El Segundo, California ; Sypris Electronics LLC, Tampa, Florida ; ViaSat Inc., Carlsbad, California have been awarded a combined, not-to-exceed $875,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Contractor will provide total lifecycle support of cryptographic and information assurance related products and will include contracted activities during materiel solutions analysis, technology maturation and risk reduction, engineering and manufacturing development, production, and product support.
