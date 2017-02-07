Continue reading Legacy West develope...

Continue reading Legacy West developers and other builders compete for McKinney mixed-use project

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Other major North Texas commercial real estate companies including Trammell Crow, Lincoln Property and Harwood International are among the firms that are making a pitch to build in McKinney's Gateway project. "We are very pleased with the responses we've received," said Darrell Auterson, president of the McKinney Economic Development Corp. The development at the northeast corner of U.S. 75 and the tollway has been in the works for more than a decade.

