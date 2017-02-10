Construction Eliminates Coveted Downtown McKinney Parking
Construction on a new mixed-use development on Davis and Tennessee streets eliminated 350 parking spaces, and the first phase of construction is expected to last more than a year. "It could affect all of us.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Post OAK Apts in McKinney not safe
|23 hr
|Angelina
|1
|Who Are the Bad Family Law Attorneys in Collin ... (Feb '10)
|Sun
|angel mama
|17
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Many pharts
|1,106
|Collin County Sheriff's Department wants to fly... (Jun '09)
|Feb 10
|Chippy
|16
|Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15)
|Feb 9
|be ware people ...
|53
|The Truth about the Samaritan Inn (Nov '06)
|Feb 9
|Tiredofhearinabtit
|121
|Electrician injured at Boyd has died (Aug '06)
|Feb 2
|alfraqaisalkarni
|3
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC