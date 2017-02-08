Collin County lawmaker says blend of ...

Collin County lawmaker says blend of foster home, youth hostel a "fostel"

A Collin County lawmaker wants to let caring adults step forward to help Child Protective Services by offering their homes as temporary lodging for children removed from their birth families. On Wednesday, McKinney GOP Rep. Scott Sanford unveiled a bill he said would ease crowding in Texas' foster care system by creating a "fostel."

