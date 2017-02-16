Collin College calls $600 million bon...

Collin College calls $600 million bond election

Collin College trustees voted last week to hold an election May 6 seeking approval of a proposed $600 million bond issue for construction to meet growth in the coming years. The bonds would fund a full campus in Wylie, education centers in Farmersville and Celina, and a technical center on Hwy.

