City increases parking options in historic downtown McKinney
At Tuesday night's Council meeting, the City of McKinney entered into an agreement with First United Methodist Church to lease a parking lot at the southwest corner of Kentucky Street and Lamar Street. This lot provides visitors one more location to park when visiting downtown.
