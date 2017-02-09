Citing 'crusade' by Texas Attorney Ge...

Citing 'crusade' by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, prosecutors...

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Dallas Morning News

"AUSTIN - State prosecutors pursuing criminal charges against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton want to move his upcoming trial out of Collin County, arguing that is the only way to help ensure the proceedings are fair. The case has been tainted, the prosecutors allege, by several related lawsuits and mired in local politics with everyone from the county commissioners to Rick Santorum throwing in their two cents.

