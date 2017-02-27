Baby's names

Sunday

BRAKEVILLE, Madelyn Joe, daughter of Scott and Amber Brakeville of McKinney, Texas, was born Jan. 12 at The Medical Center of Plano. Grandparents are Robert and Paula Myers of New London and Thomas and Christine Brakeville of Middletown.

