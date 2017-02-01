a I use the name Jess, a simple change from Jeffa : A Texas mayor announces shea s transgender
The mayor of a small Texas town has come out in an open letter to citizens as one of the first openly transgender elected officials in the state. Jess Herbst, who was known in New Hope, Tex., as Jeff Herbst , said in a letter on the town's website that she will now be living her life as a woman and that "I will be performing my duties to the town as such."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15)
|10 hr
|DallasBizGuy
|51
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Electrician injured at Boyd has died (Aug '06)
|Thu
|alfraqaisalkarni
|3
|Corruption in the Collin County Family Court Sy... (Sep '10)
|Jan 30
|Piarry
|81
|Concerns Over Sidewalk Safety in Collin County
|Jan 27
|Forest
|1
|Were you assaulted by an Acadian Ambulance Serv...
|Jan 27
|Forest
|2
|New McKinney Boat Rentals
|Jan 25
|Lough96
|1
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC