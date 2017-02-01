a I use the name Jess, a simple chang...

a I use the name Jess, a simple change from Jeffa : A Texas mayor announces shea s transgender

The mayor of a small Texas town has come out in an open letter to citizens as one of the first openly transgender elected officials in the state. Jess Herbst, who was known in New Hope, Tex., as Jeff Herbst , said in a letter on the town's website that she will now be living her life as a woman and that "I will be performing my duties to the town as such."

