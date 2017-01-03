Victims ID'd, Long Investigation Ahead in Fatal Plane Crash
McKinney Police and officials with the National Transportation Safety Board combed through the wreckage of one of the planes that went down Saturday night into a self-storage facility; 3 died in the incident. Investigators expect it will be some time before they know all the details of a midair collision that ended in 2 planes crashing and 3 people dead Saturday evening.
