Victims ID'd, Long Investigation Ahea...

Victims ID'd, Long Investigation Ahead in Fatal Plane Crash

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 1 Read more: NBC Dallas

McKinney Police and officials with the National Transportation Safety Board combed through the wreckage of one of the planes that went down Saturday night into a self-storage facility; 3 died in the incident. Investigators expect it will be some time before they know all the details of a midair collision that ended in 2 planes crashing and 3 people dead Saturday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKinney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 39 min Encore white trash 1,000
Tim Carroll & Carroll Custom Cadillac, Reviews? (Oct '15) 5 hr Papawilli 10
Who is the best guitar instructor giving guitar... Wed Loklow67 8
The Truth about the Samaritan Inn (Nov '06) Dec 30 my name 117
News McKinney woman found dead, husband charged with... (Mar '13) Dec 28 Aunt 13
Thoughts about Boosterthon Fun Run in our schools. (Feb '13) Dec 28 FNST2187 30
Has anybody bought a lot out at Waterstone Esta... (Jul '07) Dec 22 Chou Her 129
See all McKinney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKinney Forum Now

McKinney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKinney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

McKinney, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,294 • Total comments across all topics: 277,639,483

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC