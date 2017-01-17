Texas-News 32 mins ago 10:18 p.m.Legal tab for Paxton cases now over $500K

The three special prosecutors Kent Schaffer, Brian Wice, and Nicole DeBorde turned in new bills this week of about $205,000, according to invoices obtained Friday by WFAA. Paxton was indicted in July 2015 on two first-degree felonies of securities fraud and one third-degree of failing to register with the state as an investment advisor.

