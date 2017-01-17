Texas-News 32 mins ago 10:18 p.m.Lega...

Texas-News 32 mins ago 10:18 p.m.Legal tab for Paxton cases now over $500K

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

The three special prosecutors Kent Schaffer, Brian Wice, and Nicole DeBorde turned in new bills this week of about $205,000, according to invoices obtained Friday by WFAA. Paxton was indicted in July 2015 on two first-degree felonies of securities fraud and one third-degree of failing to register with the state as an investment advisor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKinney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allen Police: are they helping us or harassing us? (Dec '09) Tue Forest 153
Allen police: helping us or harassing us? (Aug '15) Tue Forest 3
Stop Civil Rights Abuses by Allen Police Depart... Tue Forest 2
Who is the best guitar instructor giving guitar... Tue MarcO2 10
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue CheeseSniff 1,050
Scott Jan 15 Scott 1
Review: Fat Joe's Pizza-Allen (Oct '08) Jan 14 Hutchinson crooks 33
See all McKinney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKinney Forum Now

McKinney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKinney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

McKinney, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,342 • Total comments across all topics: 278,053,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC