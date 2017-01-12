Texas AG Ken Paxton's fraud trial sch...

Texas AG Ken Paxton's fraud trial scheduled at the height of Texas political season

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Attorney General Ken Paxton's criminal fraud trial is scheduled to start just as the legislative season enters its height and re-election season in Texas starts to heat up. The trial will kick off May 1, with jury selection starting in mid-April, according to a schedule released this week .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKinney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allen Police: are they helping us or harassing us? (Dec '09) Tue Forest 153
Allen police: helping us or harassing us? (Aug '15) Tue Forest 3
Stop Civil Rights Abuses by Allen Police Depart... Tue Forest 2
Who is the best guitar instructor giving guitar... Tue MarcO2 10
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue CheeseSniff 1,050
Scott Jan 15 Scott 1
Review: Fat Joe's Pizza-Allen (Oct '08) Jan 14 Hutchinson crooks 33
See all McKinney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKinney Forum Now

McKinney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKinney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

McKinney, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,342 • Total comments across all topics: 278,053,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC