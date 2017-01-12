Texas AG Ken Paxton's fraud trial scheduled at the height of Texas political season
Attorney General Ken Paxton's criminal fraud trial is scheduled to start just as the legislative season enters its height and re-election season in Texas starts to heat up. The trial will kick off May 1, with jury selection starting in mid-April, according to a schedule released this week .
