Teen slammed to the ground at pool party files $5 million lawsuit

The teenage girl who was seen slammed to the ground by a Texas police officer on video during a 2015 summer pool party has filed a $5 million federal lawsuit against the cop, the city and the police department. Dajerria Becton is seeking $5 million in damages after McKinney police officer Eric Casebolt pinned down the bikini-clad 15-year-old at a pool party at the upscale Craig Ranch community on June 5, 2015.

