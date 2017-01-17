Online Boutique Blue Jean Baby Takes Inspiration From Elton John for Its Elegant Hippie Aesthetic
L.A. lady Lola Rogers and her younger sister Taylor are the cool girls behind Blue Jean Baby , a Dallas-based, online-only boutique. At ages 25 and 27, the Allen natives are already kicking ass and stitching their brand name on bandanas and vintage denim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|FlavorsPharts
|1,054
|Allen Police: are they helping us or harassing us? (Dec '09)
|Jan 17
|Forest
|153
|Allen police: helping us or harassing us? (Aug '15)
|Jan 17
|Forest
|3
|Stop Civil Rights Abuses by Allen Police Depart...
|Jan 17
|Forest
|2
|Who is the best guitar instructor giving guitar...
|Jan 17
|MarcO2
|10
|Scott
|Jan 15
|Scott
|1
|Review: Fat Joe's Pizza-Allen (Oct '08)
|Jan 14
|Hutchinson crooks
|32
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC