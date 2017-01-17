News 30 mins ago 7:38 a.m.SMU student...

News 30 mins ago 7:38 a.m.SMU students head to DC for inauguration, hands-on learning

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Protests, boycotts, and partisan politics have swirled around Friday's inauguration in Washington, but the event will play host to thousands of students from across the country who are there for an educational opportunity. In fact, Southern Methodist University student Will Bunder says the heated and sometimes hostile nature of the recent campaign season inspired him to do more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKinney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr FlavorsPharts 1,054
Allen Police: are they helping us or harassing us? (Dec '09) Jan 17 Forest 153
Allen police: helping us or harassing us? (Aug '15) Jan 17 Forest 3
Stop Civil Rights Abuses by Allen Police Depart... Jan 17 Forest 2
Who is the best guitar instructor giving guitar... Jan 17 MarcO2 10
Scott Jan 15 Scott 1
Review: Fat Joe's Pizza-Allen (Oct '08) Jan 14 Hutchinson crooks 32
See all McKinney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKinney Forum Now

McKinney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKinney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

McKinney, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,169 • Total comments across all topics: 278,128,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC