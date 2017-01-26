Neighbors Fight To Keep Development Out of Pecan Grove
Hundreds of pecan trees have been growing for decades in a grove along Lake Forest Drive just south of Highway 380. A variance to the city's tree ordinance was denied last year because plans at the time called for too many trees to be removed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concerns Over Sidewalk Safety in Collin County
|6 hr
|Forest
|1
|Were you assaulted by an Acadian Ambulance Serv...
|6 hr
|Forest
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|CountryPharts
|1,068
|New McKinney Boat Rentals
|Jan 25
|Lough96
|1
|Corruption in the Collin County Family Court Sy... (Sep '10)
|Jan 25
|hadenough
|79
|Allen Police: are they helping us or harassing us? (Dec '09)
|Jan 23
|Forest
|154
|Allen police: helping us or harassing us? (Aug '15)
|Jan 17
|Forest
|3
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC