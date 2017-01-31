McKinney Fire Department awarded the ...

McKinney Fire Department awarded the Lone Star Achievement Award

Saturday Jan 21

On Jan. 17, 2017, The Texas Fire Chiefs Association presented its annual Lone Star Achievement Award to the McKinney Fire Department at the Texas Fire Chief's Executive Conference in Galveston, Texas. The Lone Star Achievement Award honors departments for implementing an innovative and progressive program that enhances community fire and life safety service delivery.

McKinney, TX

