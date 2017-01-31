McKinney Fire Department awarded the Lone Star Achievement Award
On Jan. 17, 2017, The Texas Fire Chiefs Association presented its annual Lone Star Achievement Award to the McKinney Fire Department at the Texas Fire Chief's Executive Conference in Galveston, Texas. The Lone Star Achievement Award honors departments for implementing an innovative and progressive program that enhances community fire and life safety service delivery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corruption in the Collin County Family Court Sy... (Sep '10)
|Mon
|Piarry
|81
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Concerns Over Sidewalk Safety in Collin County
|Jan 27
|Forest
|1
|Were you assaulted by an Acadian Ambulance Serv...
|Jan 27
|Forest
|2
|New McKinney Boat Rentals
|Jan 25
|Lough96
|1
|Allen Police: are they helping us or harassing us? (Dec '09)
|Jan 23
|Forest
|154
|Allen police: helping us or harassing us? (Aug '15)
|Jan 17
|Forest
|3
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC