Ken Paxton donor sues Collin County over prosecution's price tag ... again
For the second time in two years, Collin County is facing a legal battle over its responsibility to pay for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's prosecution. Jeffory Blackard, a North Texas real estate developer who has donated to Paxton's campaigns, first sued the county in December 2015 in an attempt to halt payments to the three attorneys picked to prosecute the attorney general.
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corruption in the Collin County Family Court Sy... (Sep '10)
|Mon
|Piarry
|81
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Concerns Over Sidewalk Safety in Collin County
|Jan 27
|Forest
|1
|Were you assaulted by an Acadian Ambulance Serv...
|Jan 27
|Forest
|2
|New McKinney Boat Rentals
|Jan 25
|Lough96
|1
|Allen Police: are they helping us or harassing us? (Dec '09)
|Jan 23
|Forest
|154
|Allen police: helping us or harassing us? (Aug '15)
|Jan 17
|Forest
|3
