Independent Bank acquires Northstar
The Sterling Northstar Bank, 122 West Main St., is included in the 42-bank sale to a McKinney, Texas, banking firm. Forty-two Northstar Banks in Texas and Colorado have been acquired by Independent Bank Group of McKinney, Texas, it was announced recently.
