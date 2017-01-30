High-profile Uptown building lands wi...

High-profile Uptown building lands with Canadian buyer

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A Canadian investor has planted its flag in Dallas' booming Uptown district with the purchase of a high-profile property. The 8-story granite-clad building is located across the street from the Crescent and the new McKinney & Olive tower.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKinney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 13 hr ShellPhartz 1,083
Corruption in the Collin County Family Court Sy... (Sep '10) Sat Falsely accused 80
News Concerns Over Sidewalk Safety in Collin County Jan 27 Forest 1
Were you assaulted by an Acadian Ambulance Serv... Jan 27 Forest 2
New McKinney Boat Rentals Jan 25 Lough96 1
Allen Police: are they helping us or harassing us? (Dec '09) Jan 23 Forest 154
Allen police: helping us or harassing us? (Aug '15) Jan 17 Forest 3
See all McKinney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKinney Forum Now

McKinney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKinney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

McKinney, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,410 • Total comments across all topics: 278,389,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC