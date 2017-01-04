Friends remember father and son who d...

Friends remember father and son who died in New Year's Eve McKinney plane crash

On the last day of 2016, a father and son strapped themselves in a two-seat plane and took off from a Collin County airport before sunset to mark the end of the year with one more flight. On Saturday evening, their small Luscombe plane crashed into the southbound lanes of Custer Road near Virginia Parkway in McKinney, following a mid-air collision with another plane near Aero Country Airport in unincorporated Collin County.

