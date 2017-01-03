Former TTU punter Symmank signed by Vikings to NFL futures contract

LUBBOCK, Texas Former Texas Tech punter Taylor Symmank has signed an NFL futures contact with the Minnesota Vikings, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon. Symmank, who was Tech's primary punter from 2013-15, becomes the 12th former Red Raider to join an active NFL roster, joining a growing group that includes seven players who will be part of the upcoming NFL playoffs that begin this season.

