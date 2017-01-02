Father, son killed in plane crash

Read more: The Farmersville Times

City officials have confirmed that Farmersville residents Greg and his son, Tim Barber were killed Saturday, Dec. 31 in an airplane crash in McKinney. Though the FAA and NTSB are still investigating the crash, preliminary information released states that the two planes collided over McKinney near Aero Country Airport shortly after 5:30 p.m. One of the small, private airplanes crashed into Custer Road in McKinney, shutting down the road for an extended period of time while investigators secured the wreckage.

