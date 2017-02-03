Earth-Kind Landscape Design and Management School set Feb. 25-26 in McKinney

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will present the 2017 Earth-Kind Landscape Design and Management School Feb. 25-26 at Myers Park and Event Center, 7117 County Road 166 in McKinney. The course will be from 9:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Feb. 26. 'During this unique educational experience, you will learn how to design, plant and manage a landscape that is beautiful, low-maintenance, tolerant to heat, drought and torrential rains, and the ultimate in environmental responsibility,' said Dr. Steve George, AgriLife Extension landscape specialist, Dallas.

