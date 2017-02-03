Earth-Kind Landscape Design and Manag...

Earth-Kind Landscape Design and Management School set Feb. 25-26 in McKinney

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: North Texas e-News

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will present the 2017 Earth-Kind Landscape Design and Management School Feb. 25-26 at Myers Park and Event Center, 7117 County Road 166 in McKinney. The course will be from 9:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Feb. 26. 'During this unique educational experience, you will learn how to design, plant and manage a landscape that is beautiful, low-maintenance, tolerant to heat, drought and torrential rains, and the ultimate in environmental responsibility,' said Dr. Steve George, AgriLife Extension landscape specialist, Dallas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKinney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15) 5 hr DallasBizGuy 51
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 11 hr VanPhartzz 1,086
News Electrician injured at Boyd has died (Aug '06) Thu alfraqaisalkarni 3
Corruption in the Collin County Family Court Sy... (Sep '10) Jan 30 Piarry 81
News Concerns Over Sidewalk Safety in Collin County Jan 27 Forest 1
Were you assaulted by an Acadian Ambulance Serv... Jan 27 Forest 2
New McKinney Boat Rentals Jan 25 Lough96 1
See all McKinney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKinney Forum Now

McKinney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKinney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

McKinney, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,046 • Total comments across all topics: 278,527,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC