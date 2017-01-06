Dog About Town: Visiting new spots, o...

Dog About Town: Visiting new spots, open houses and more things to do with your pooch

Friday Jan 6

McKinney-based skin care products maker FarmHouse Fresh will pay for all adoptions during an open house from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Collin County Animal Services. The first five families to adopt will also receive a luxury dog bed, and three adopters will receive in-home training sessions.

