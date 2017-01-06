Dog About Town: Visiting new spots, open houses and more things to do with your pooch
McKinney-based skin care products maker FarmHouse Fresh will pay for all adoptions during an open house from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Collin County Animal Services. The first five families to adopt will also receive a luxury dog bed, and three adopters will receive in-home training sessions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Carroll & Carroll Custom Cadillac, Reviews? (Oct '15)
|Sun
|VTC_CCC
|11
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 7
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Who is the best guitar instructor giving guitar...
|Jan 4
|Loklow67
|8
|The Truth about the Samaritan Inn (Nov '06)
|Dec 30
|my name
|117
|McKinney woman found dead, husband charged with... (Mar '13)
|Dec 28
|Aunt
|13
|Thoughts about Boosterthon Fun Run in our schools. (Feb '13)
|Dec 28
|FNST2187
|30
|Has anybody bought a lot out at Waterstone Esta... (Jul '07)
|Dec 22
|Chou Her
|129
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC