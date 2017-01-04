Despite indictments, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton boasts near-record fundraising numbers

Despite three criminal indictments and a looming fraud trial , Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton raised $1.8 million in the second half of 2016, his largest six-month haul in a non-election year since he entered politics. After a brief downturn just after he was indicted in July 2015, Paxton's fundraising numbers have spiked in the last year.

