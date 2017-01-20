Death Watch: A Future Danger?
Kosoul Chanthakoummane is the second Texan to face state-sanctioned death this January. With no appeals pending, he is to be executed on Wednesday, Jan. 25. In Oct. 2007, Chanthakoummane, now 36, was convicted of capital murder for a killing that occurred during a botched robbery.
Comments
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allen Police: are they helping us or harassing us? (Dec '09)
|Jan 17
|Forest
|153
|Allen police: helping us or harassing us? (Aug '15)
|Jan 17
|Forest
|3
|Stop Civil Rights Abuses by Allen Police Depart...
|Jan 17
|Forest
|2
|Who is the best guitar instructor giving guitar...
|Jan 17
|MarcO2
|10
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 17
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Scott
|Jan 15
|Scott
|1
|Review: Fat Joe's Pizza-Allen (Oct '08)
|Jan 14
|Hutchinson crooks
|32
