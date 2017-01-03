Attorney Behind $5 Million Lawsuit Says McKinney Pool Party Incident "Textbook Excessive Force"

Last summer, when a Collin County grand jury refused to indict McKinney Police Department officer Eric Casebolt, the teenage girl the officer threw to the ground made it clear that the case wasn't over. Late last month, in the midst of the holidays and using only Becton's initials because she's a minor, her attorney quietly filed, demanding $5 million from the city and Casebolt for violating Becton's civil rights.

