Attorney Behind $5 Million Lawsuit Says McKinney Pool Party Incident "Textbook Excessive Force"
Last summer, when a Collin County grand jury refused to indict McKinney Police Department officer Eric Casebolt, the teenage girl the officer threw to the ground made it clear that the case wasn't over. Late last month, in the midst of the holidays and using only Becton's initials because she's a minor, her attorney quietly filed, demanding $5 million from the city and Casebolt for violating Becton's civil rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Carroll & Carroll Custom Cadillac, Reviews? (Oct '15)
|Sun
|VTC_CCC
|11
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 7
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Who is the best guitar instructor giving guitar...
|Jan 4
|Loklow67
|8
|The Truth about the Samaritan Inn (Nov '06)
|Dec 30
|my name
|117
|McKinney woman found dead, husband charged with... (Mar '13)
|Dec 28
|Aunt
|13
|Thoughts about Boosterthon Fun Run in our schools. (Feb '13)
|Dec 28
|FNST2187
|30
|Has anybody bought a lot out at Waterstone Esta... (Jul '07)
|Dec 22
|Chou Her
|129
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC