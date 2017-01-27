After latest setback, taxpayer vows to continue fight against attorneys prosecuting Ken Paxton

A Dallas judge on Friday yet again sided with the lawyers prosecuting Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in a protracted legal battle over their paychecks, but the man behind the lawsuit promises to keep fighting. Jeffory Blackard, a real estate investor responsible for McKinney's Adriatica Village development, says Collin County taxpayers shouldn't have to foot the six-figure bill for the prosecution of Paxton, who was indicted in 2015 for felony fraud.

