AFA cadet and father killed in plane crash were remembered as friends to everyone
Air Force Academy Cadet 4th Class Tim Barber with father Greg Barber and sister Becca Barber . Tim and Greg Barber were killed in a midair plane collision Saturday in McKinney, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|38 min
|Encore white trash
|1,000
|Tim Carroll & Carroll Custom Cadillac, Reviews? (Oct '15)
|5 hr
|Papawilli
|10
|Who is the best guitar instructor giving guitar...
|Wed
|Loklow67
|8
|The Truth about the Samaritan Inn (Nov '06)
|Dec 30
|my name
|117
|McKinney woman found dead, husband charged with... (Mar '13)
|Dec 28
|Aunt
|13
|Thoughts about Boosterthon Fun Run in our schools. (Feb '13)
|Dec 28
|FNST2187
|30
|Has anybody bought a lot out at Waterstone Esta... (Jul '07)
|Dec 22
|Chou Her
|129
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC