Whimsical mural in McKinney Library inspires fun and imagination
The McKinney Public Library System and the McKinney Arts Commission are pleased to announce the newest mural in the Roy & Helen Hall Memorial Library is complete. The mural is the second created by McKinney artist Anna Terry and depicts a whimsical world of imagery to inspire children as they explore the library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has anybody bought a lot out at Waterstone Esta... (Jul '07)
|Dec 22
|Chou Her
|129
|Another One Bites the Dust (Apr '12)
|Dec 20
|Who dat
|9
|Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15)
|Dec 20
|joe
|49
|Hazel Jade
|Dec 16
|Susie petty
|1
|Susie petty
|Dec 13
|Susie petty
|1
|The Truth about the Samaritan Inn (Nov '06)
|Dec 13
|London jones
|116
|Hazel jade
|Dec 11
|Susie petty
|1
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC