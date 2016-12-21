USADA bans Texas amateur Luton after investigating drug distribution website

The US Anti-Doping Agency announced that it has given a four-year sanction to 41-year-old Thomas Luton of McKinney, Texas, for a "non-analytical anti-doping rule violation". Luton was also disqualified from any competitive results back to January 16, 2011 for the use and possession of erythropoietin , human growth hormone , and testosterone from 2010 through 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.