Students walking around the Texas A&M...

Students walking around the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, TX.

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Texas Tribune

Elsa Murano, the former president of Texas A&M University, is under consideration to be President-elect Donald Trump's agriculture secretary, according to his transition team. Trump aides said Thursday that Trump will meet next week with Murano, the former top food safety official at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

