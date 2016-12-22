Students walking around the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, TX.
Elsa Murano, the former president of Texas A&M University, is under consideration to be President-elect Donald Trump's agriculture secretary, according to his transition team. Trump aides said Thursday that Trump will meet next week with Murano, the former top food safety official at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Truth about the Samaritan Inn (Nov '06)
|20 hr
|my name
|117
|McKinney woman found dead, husband charged with... (Mar '13)
|Wed
|Aunt
|13
|Thoughts about Boosterthon Fun Run in our schools. (Feb '13)
|Dec 28
|FNST2187
|30
|Has anybody bought a lot out at Waterstone Esta... (Jul '07)
|Dec 22
|Chou Her
|129
|Another One Bites the Dust (Apr '12)
|Dec 20
|Who dat
|9
|Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15)
|Dec 20
|joe
|49
|Hazel Jade
|Dec 16
|Susie petty
|1
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC