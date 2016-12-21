Packets available for interested McKinney City Council candidates
The City of McKinney Mayor and three McKinney City Council seats will be up for voter consideration during the general election in May. Individuals interested in learning more about running can pick up candidate packets from the City Secretary at City Hall, 222 N. Tennessee St. starting Dec. 6. The deadline to file for a place on the ballot is 5 p.m. on Feb. 17. Voters will elect representatives for Mayor, one At Large seat, plus the District 1 and the District 3 seats.
