McKinney Homeless Given Place to Stay...

McKinney Homeless Given Place to Stay During Cold Snap

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: NBC Dallas

Homeless shelters across North Texas are packed during a cold snap that's expected to bring the chilliest temperatures in two years. In McKinney, the Samaritan Inn the only shelter in Collin County is leaving its lobby open so people can have a place to warm up.

