McKinney Homeless Given Place to Stay During Cold Snap
Homeless shelters across North Texas are packed during a cold snap that's expected to bring the chilliest temperatures in two years. In McKinney, the Samaritan Inn the only shelter in Collin County is leaving its lobby open so people can have a place to warm up.
Read more at NBC Dallas.
