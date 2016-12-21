McKinney Community Development Corpor...

McKinney Community Development Corporation awards $6.7 million in grant funding

In the last 20 years, MCDC has awarded grant funds totaling $124,177,931.00 to a broad range of organizations, from the Parks and Recreation department to city community, recreational, convention and tourist facilities and community service organizations that enhance quality of life in our city through projects and events that support business development and tourism and showcase our city. This year, MCDC has announced grant awards totaling $6.7 million for initiatives and activities.

