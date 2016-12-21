McKinney Community Development Corporation awards $6.7 million in grant funding
In the last 20 years, MCDC has awarded grant funds totaling $124,177,931.00 to a broad range of organizations, from the Parks and Recreation department to city community, recreational, convention and tourist facilities and community service organizations that enhance quality of life in our city through projects and events that support business development and tourism and showcase our city. This year, MCDC has announced grant awards totaling $6.7 million for initiatives and activities.
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has anybody bought a lot out at Waterstone Esta... (Jul '07)
|Dec 22
|Chou Her
|129
|Another One Bites the Dust (Apr '12)
|Dec 20
|Who dat
|9
|Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15)
|Dec 20
|joe
|49
|Hazel Jade
|Dec 16
|Susie petty
|1
|Susie petty
|Dec 13
|Susie petty
|1
|The Truth about the Samaritan Inn (Nov '06)
|Dec 13
|London jones
|116
|Hazel jade
|Dec 11
|Susie petty
|1
