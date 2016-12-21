Crime 18 mins ago 12:05 p.m.Former Plano firefighter gets 60 years for sexual assault of child
A jury sentenced a former Plano firefighter to 60 years after three individuals came forward with claims they were sexually assault by Larry Combest as children. Combest, of McKinney, was found guilty on three counts of aggravated sexual assault and two counts of indecency with a child by contact.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has anybody bought a lot out at Waterstone Esta... (Jul '07)
|Dec 22
|Chou Her
|129
|Another One Bites the Dust (Apr '12)
|Dec 20
|Who dat
|9
|Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15)
|Dec 20
|joe
|49
|Hazel Jade
|Dec 16
|Susie petty
|1
|Susie petty
|Dec 13
|Susie petty
|1
|The Truth about the Samaritan Inn (Nov '06)
|Dec 13
|London jones
|116
|Hazel jade
|Dec 11
|Susie petty
|1
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC