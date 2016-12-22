Boeing contracted for Harpoon weapon production
Boeing has received a $207 million contract to produce Lot 90 Harpoon weapon systems and spares for the governments of Egypt, Korea, and Brazil. The contract, which combines U.S. Navy purchases with foreign military sales, also includes components for the governments of Japan, Australia, Thailand, India, Oman, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates.
