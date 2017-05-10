Maple Hill man sets sights on competition goal: Paralympics
"We had no running water, no heat, and no electricity. And the bathroom was filled with spiders and mice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
McKeesport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lets clean house
|6 hr
|The end
|28
|Mike Moses
|8 hr
|Confused
|1
|Leave it to the Catholic Church to cover-up a c...
|11 hr
|dave
|4
|Trashy neighbor renters
|12 hr
|Roots
|3
|How to find?
|Fri
|dave rules
|3
|Mob and DA ZAppala play on the same team
|May 10
|Mike Ference
|14
|AJ Richardson for McKeesport Mayor! (Oct '15)
|May 9
|Your Fired Comey
|9
Find what you want!
Search McKeesport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC