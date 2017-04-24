Man may finally face hearing in police chase that killed 3
A Pennsylvania man charged with killing a family of three while leading police on a Thanksgiving Day chase may finally have his day in court. Twenty-three-year-old Demetrius Coleman is due in Pittsburgh City Court Friday, after three previous preliminary hearings were postponed..
