Man may finally face hearing in police chase that killed 3

Friday Apr 7

A Pennsylvania man charged with killing a family of three while leading police on a Thanksgiving Day chase may finally have his day in court. Twenty-three-year-old Demetrius Coleman is due in Pittsburgh City Court Friday, after three previous preliminary hearings were postponed..

