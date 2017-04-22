Look, then take ride down Raptor Row
The Steel Valley Trail Council's April 29 bike ride aims to capitalize on the public's rapt attention for raptors. The Raptor Row Ride along the Great Allegheny Passage Trail will have stops not just at the Hays bald eagles' nest , which people around the world watch via "eagle cam," but also at several lesser-known nesting sites where birds of prey successfully raised offspring last year.
