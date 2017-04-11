Business briefs: Allegheny Conference...

Business briefs: Allegheny Conference's CEO stepping down; Ford discusses hybrid police car

Dennis Yablonsky, CEO of Allegheny Conference on Community Development, is stepping down at the end of the year, the economic development organization announced. Mr. Yablonsky, who has served as CEO for nine years, said he is retiring from full-time work.

