Pa. mom whose 2 young sons OD'd is jailed for contact with her kids at hearing

Samantha Brown, 27, a western Pennsylvania mother of two boys, ages 8 and 9, who overdosed on prescription drugs at school, has been jailed again, this time for alleged contact with her boys right before a court hearing on the original charges in the case.

