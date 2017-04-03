Pa. mom whose 2 young sons OD'd is ja...

Pa. mom whose 2 young sons OD'd is jailed for contact with her kids at hearing

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: PennLive.com

Samantha Brown, 27, a western Pennsylvania mother of two boys, ages 8 and 9, who overdosed on prescription drugs at school, has been jailed again, this time for alleged contact with her boys right before a court hearing on the original charges in the case.( A western Pennsylvania mother already facing charges after her two young sons overdosed at school allegedly picked the wrong place to have contact with her boys -- right before a court hearing on the original charges in the case.

